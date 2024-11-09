MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 131.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 374.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 177.3% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 602.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MetLife Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:MET opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $86.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
