MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife Announces Dividend

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MetLife has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,268 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 7,837.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MetLife by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after buying an additional 988,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,726,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,378,000 after buying an additional 762,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

