Michael Toporek Sells 11,000 Shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) Director Michael Toporek sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $35,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,493. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Toporek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Michael Toporek sold 24,420 shares of Soluna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $87,667.80.

Soluna Price Performance

Shares of Soluna stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna

Soluna ( NASDAQ:SLNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 77.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Soluna stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Soluna as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

