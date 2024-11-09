Minerva Neurosciences’ (NERV) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NERV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 5,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,012. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

