Mizuho Lowers Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $505.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $585.00 to $505.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ELV. Argus downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.20.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $422.62 on Tuesday. Elevance Health has a one year low of $397.98 and a one year high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $489.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.94.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 51,967.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,956,000 after acquiring an additional 656,344 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after buying an additional 523,910 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $203,389,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $173,753,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

