MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Richard Correia Sells 5,296 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Correia sold 5,296 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $317,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,460. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Correia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Richard Correia sold 13,138 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $592,523.80.

MoneyLion stock traded up $11.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 505,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,961. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $106.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $888.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.29 and a beta of 2.67.

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 3,016.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 10.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ML. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on MoneyLion from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Capmk raised MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

