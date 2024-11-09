Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,494,000 after buying an additional 82,044 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $590,911,000 after buying an additional 110,072 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after buying an additional 699,615 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 993,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 965,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

MSI opened at $504.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.73 and a twelve month high of $506.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $454.67 and its 200-day moving average is $409.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

