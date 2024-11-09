NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
NanoViricides Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NNVC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.44. 114,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.96. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
