NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NanoViricides Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NNVC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.44. 114,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.96. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NanoViricides Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NanoViricides stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. ( NYSE:NNVC Free Report ) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.86% of NanoViricides worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.