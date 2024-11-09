Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,219 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 283.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,154,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after acquiring an additional 853,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,879,000 after acquiring an additional 815,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,609,000 after purchasing an additional 602,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,902 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Raymond James upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

