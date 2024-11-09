Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPLD. StockNews.com raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Upland Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UPLD

Upland Software Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 430,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,071. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Upland Software by 74.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.