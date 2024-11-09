Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.
Kaltura Price Performance
NASDAQ:KLTR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 407,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 136.62%. Research analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kaltura
Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).
