Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.41.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR remained flat at $17.13 on Thursday. 856,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,970. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

