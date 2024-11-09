Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,450,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $216,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total value of $334,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,127,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,112 shares of company stock worth $169,954,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $795.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $721.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $670.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.35 and a 12-month high of $799.06. The company has a market capitalization of $339.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

