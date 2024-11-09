Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,112 shares of company stock valued at $169,954,456. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NFLX opened at $795.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $721.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.54. The stock has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.35 and a 1-year high of $799.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.