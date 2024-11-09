Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,563 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund accounts for approximately 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46,005 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 86,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 13.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of 12.43. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of 10.40 and a twelve month high of 13.43.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

