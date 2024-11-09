Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Announces Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 86.34% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $122.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Noodles & Company updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Noodles & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 212,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.73. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Noodles & Company from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.