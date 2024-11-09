Nordwand Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nordwand Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

