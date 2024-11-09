Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 198 ($2.58) and traded as high as GBX 201 ($2.62). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.58), with a volume of 42,873 shares traded.

Northbridge Industrial Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198. The company has a market capitalization of £55.64 million and a P/E ratio of -11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62.

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.