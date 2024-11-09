Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.26. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 4,037,524 shares trading hands.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Up 16.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $395.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.
Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.
About Northwest Biotherapeutics
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer.
