Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $107.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average is $130.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 89.69% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

