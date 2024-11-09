Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $324.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

