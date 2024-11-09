NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

NASDAQ NVEE traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $23.35. 842,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. NV5 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 6,644 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $159,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $496,048. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 3,950.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 21.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

