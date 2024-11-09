NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 2% – Should You Buy?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $148.71 and last traded at $148.49. 58,198,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 404,474,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.07.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after buying an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 683.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,106.0% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 532,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,758,000 after purchasing an additional 488,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

