Objective Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,587 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,824 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,472,000 after buying an additional 572,251 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,285,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,583,000 after buying an additional 451,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.49, for a total value of $339,021.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,775.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,616. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

CDNS stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,059. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

