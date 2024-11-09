Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $467,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $12.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $536.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,284. The company has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $269.49 and a one year high of $538.49.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

