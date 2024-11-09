Objective Capital Management LLC Takes $366,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,057,000 after acquiring an additional 560,924 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 237,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,058,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,557. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

