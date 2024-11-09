Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after buying an additional 277,462 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,556,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,220,000 after buying an additional 133,546 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $92,433,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after acquiring an additional 503,173 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OXY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,729,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,960,915. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

