Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.97 and last traded at $51.13. 2,676,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,180,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 137,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $10,331,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.