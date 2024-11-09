Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target Lowered to $3.15 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.75 to $3.15 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $208.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.17 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 4,655.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Offerpad Solutions were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.