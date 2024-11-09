Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $12.40 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,753,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $8,622,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,058,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 705,655 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 521,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Stories

