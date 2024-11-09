Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 13,895 SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,007,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98,866.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 36.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $426.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $26,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,019,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,196,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

