Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 95.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Teradyne by 8.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,590.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $131.98. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.66 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

