Olympiad Research LP Sells 8,126 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Olympiad Research LP cut its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 797.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241,400 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 80.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 455,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after buying an additional 453,254 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 639.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 251,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,721,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MD opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $343,783.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,538 shares of company stock valued at $373,664 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

