One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.25.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 117,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,002. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.28. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at One Stop Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,149,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,804.06. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 15.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in One Stop Systems by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

