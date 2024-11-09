OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 3235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

OneMain Stock Up 1.4 %

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,859. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 43.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 46.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in OneMain by 32.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

