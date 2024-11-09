OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. OPENLANE updated its FY24 guidance to $0.81-$0.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.810-0.870 EPS.

OPENLANE Trading Down 0.6 %

KAR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.44. 1,134,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,336. OPENLANE has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

