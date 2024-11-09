OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $1.88. OpGen shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 6,086 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OpGen Stock Up 10.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

