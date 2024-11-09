Oppenheimer Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,000.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on REGN. Barclays cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price objective (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,092.62.

REGN traded up $3.94 on Wednesday, hitting $828.42. 563,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,021.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,036.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $783.57 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

