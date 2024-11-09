O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,221.82 and last traded at $1,216.69, with a volume of 82999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,162.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,161.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,088.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at $205,407,347.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at $205,407,347.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

