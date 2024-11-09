Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 29,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 42,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Orezone Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

