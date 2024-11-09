Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) disclosed its earnings for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, in a current report dated November 6, 2024. The company made this information public through a press release, which is available as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing.

Get alerts:

In accordance with Item 2.02 of the report, the details presented in the press release, including the content of Exhibit 99.1, are not considered “filed” for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934’s Section 18 purposes. They are also not subject to the liabilities established under that section or included via reference in filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless specifically cited in such filings.

It is noted that Ormat Technologies utilized non-GAAP financial measures in the press release. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial metrics to the corresponding GAAP financial measures can be found within the press release attached to the filing.

The document further includes the list of Exhibits associated with this filing. Exhibit 99.1 involves the press release from Ormat Technologies, issued on November 6, 2024, containing financial data for the company’s second fiscal quarter closure on September 30, 2024. Additionally, Exhibit 104 comprises the Cover Page Interactive Data File, which is embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Lastly, in accordance with the securities laws, the report was duly signed on November 6, 2024, by Doron Blachar, the Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies, Inc.

This article is based on the information provided in the official Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Ormat Technologies’s 8K filing here.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories