OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.
OSRAM Licht Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.80.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OSRAM Licht
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.