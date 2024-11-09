Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $12.36 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 667,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Plains GP comprises 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.27. 2,842,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,284. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

