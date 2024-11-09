Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.95. 1,476,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,066. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

