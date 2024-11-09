Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $59.00. 3,283,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

