Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.65. 1,009,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.69 and a twelve month high of $423.92.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.