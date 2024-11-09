Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $570,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTES stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,218. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.27 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

