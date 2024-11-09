Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 999,068 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999,068 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $135,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 201.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,833. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.