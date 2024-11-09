Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 8,054 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $406,646.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,322.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, October 11th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $321,391.90.

On Monday, September 23rd, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $254,021.35.

On Monday, September 16th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $200,799.50.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.11 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $58.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after buying an additional 6,641,253 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 226.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,839,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

