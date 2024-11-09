Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.28 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Papa Johns International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $78.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PZZA

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.